Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $187.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.46.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $178.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

