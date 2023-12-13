Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 4.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 364,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,077,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

