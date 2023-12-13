Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

