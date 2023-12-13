Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $197,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $320.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.99.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

