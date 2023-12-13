Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.71

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 14066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,150.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

