Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.71

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 14066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.