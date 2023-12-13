Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,842. The company has a market capitalization of $675.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
