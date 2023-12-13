Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,842. The company has a market capitalization of $675.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

