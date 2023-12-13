Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.67 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $398.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.84.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

