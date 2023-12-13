Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,122,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,318,745 shares.The stock last traded at $62.28 and had previously closed at $62.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,369,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.