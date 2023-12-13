Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1272 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

