Invictus Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.7% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. 192,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

