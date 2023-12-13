Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.36. The stock had a trading volume of 68,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,104. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

