IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $824.87 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $824.87 million and approximately $55.00 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

