IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 106,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

