iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

