iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $26,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. 213,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,161. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

