iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

