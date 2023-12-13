iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,907,587 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

