iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $466.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.85 and a 200 day moving average of $442.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

