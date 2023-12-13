iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.07. 210,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,653. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

