iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. 749,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,379. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

