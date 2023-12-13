iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 444,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 966,458 shares.The stock last traded at $30.97 and had previously closed at $31.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.