iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $48,663,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. 372,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

