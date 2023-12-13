iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $800,000. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ESMV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

