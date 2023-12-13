iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $429.17

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $429.17 and last traded at $427.59, with a volume of 5892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.09.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.03.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.