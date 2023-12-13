iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.27

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 38392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

