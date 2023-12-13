iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 732,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,720. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.