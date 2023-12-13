iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 25,751 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.31.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $569.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4398 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
