iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 25,751 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.31.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $569.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4398 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.