iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $296,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

