iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 8th Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

