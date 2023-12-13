iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Reduced by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

