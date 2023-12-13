iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $296.73 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $296.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.