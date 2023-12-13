iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $119,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $155.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

