iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,941 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 73,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,109. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

