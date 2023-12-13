iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 70.7% in November

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the November 15th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 254,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,799. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.4853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.