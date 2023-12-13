iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Cut by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 428,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

