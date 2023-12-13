iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,718 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

