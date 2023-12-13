iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

