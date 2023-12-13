JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.30. JD.com shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 2,416,672 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

JD.com Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $56,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

