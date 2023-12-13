Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $100,346.37

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $100,346.37 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,313.10 or 1.00034194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011287 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003681 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00381812 USD and is down -8.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $93,966.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

