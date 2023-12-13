Jito (JTO) Trading 63.3% Higher This Week

Jito (JTO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $312.36 million and $207.35 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jito has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.70152567 USD and is down -14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $284,219,525.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

