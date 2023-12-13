John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of APTV opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

