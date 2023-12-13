John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 450 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after buying an additional 353,562 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 340,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 317,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 345.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

