John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

