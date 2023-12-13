John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Broadcom by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $8,360,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $910.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,079.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

