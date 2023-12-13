John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

