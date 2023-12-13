John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. AECOM makes up about 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AECOM worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 236.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

