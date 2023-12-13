John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 322.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Halliburton by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,224,737 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

