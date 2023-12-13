John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.