John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at $204,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 51.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.