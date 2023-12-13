John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 4.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Corning by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,336,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.